Zonga lake: Breakthrough in water conservation at al-Sulaymaniyah university

Shafaq News/ TheUniversity of al-Sulaymaniyah marked World “Zonga” Day, on Sunday, with aspecial event celebrating the groundbreaking success of its artificial lakeproject, an initiative poised to reshape water conservation efforts in Iraq andthe Kurdistan Region.

A Shafaq News correspondentreported that the event, held in the university’sconference hall, gathered prominent figures, including al-Sulaymaniyah GovernorHaval Abu Bakr, academics, and environmental experts. Discussions focused onthe project’s critical role in water resource protection, climate changemitigation, and ecological balance promotion.

The Zonga project, developed by theuniversity’s Colleges of Engineering and Environmental Sciences in partnershipwith the World Food Programme (WFP), represents the first successful artificiallake model of its kind in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Governor Haval Abu Bakr emphasized theproject’s significance, stating that sustainability initiatives like Zonga areessential in combating water scarcity and drought. He highlighted theimportance of expanding such efforts across Iraq, advocating for greater publicawareness and investment in water management and environmental preservation.

In turn, experts at the event describedthe project as an innovative environmental solution, noting that artificial Zongalakes contribute to groundwaterpurification, natural resource conservation, biodiversitysupport, and environmental balanceimprovement in arid areas.

Experts furtherhailed the initiative as a potential turning point in strengtheningenvironmental sustainability and called for increased research and developmentefforts in the field.

Similarly, speakers underscored theurgency of adopting scientific approaches to address Iraq’s growing watercrisis, particularly as climate change intensifies pressure on naturalresources.

Notably, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region arefacing an escalating water crisis due to climate change, geopolitical disputes,and poor infrastructure. Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, anddecreasing rainfall have intensified desertification and water scarcity,severely impacting agriculture and daily life.

Additionally, upstream dam projects inTurkiye and Iran have significantly reduced the flow of the Tigris andEuphrates rivers, Iraq’s primary water sources, leading to shortages andregional tensions.