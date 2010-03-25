Al-Suhail: Building bloc sent a candidate name to the president

2019/12/22 | 22:50 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD – NASSAR AL-HAJJ

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Qusay Al-Suhail revealed that a letter of his candidacy for the head of government has been sent to the presidency.

"The Building Alliance sent a letter of his candidacy for the head of government to President of the Republic Barham Salih,” said Al-Suhail in a statement to Iraqi News Agency – INA.

Salih transmitted the Federal Court's answer regarding the largest bloc to the parliament.

"The President asked the parliament to specify the largest bloc to present its candidate for prime minister," stated INA correspondent.

Supreme Federal Court issued a statement regarding the largest bloc in which it approved its decree issued on 3/25/2010 and confirmed in it, that the expression of (the largest number of parliamentary bloc) mentioned in Article (76) of the constitution means: Either for the bloc formed after the elections by one electoral list, or the bloc formed after the elections from two or more lists from the electoral lists and entered the Parliament after entering the Council and its members took the oath in the first session that is the most numerous of the rest of the blocs, then the President of the Republic assigns its candidate to form a cabinet according to the provisions Alma Of (76) of the Constitution and within the period specified therein.