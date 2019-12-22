Iran denies conditional release for jailed British-Iranian, Activist: Lawyer

2019/12/22 | 23:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran's prosecutor general has denied conditional release for a jailed British-Iranian mother and a prominent human rights activist, a lawyer for the two said, according to state media, AFP reported.

"We had requested conditional parole and furlough for both Nazanin Zaghari and Narges Mohammadi, and the prosecutor general has disagreed with both," Mahmoud Behzadirad said, quoted late Saturday by state news agency IRNA.

"Conditional parole is my clients' legal right," the lawyer added.