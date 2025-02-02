New Syria leader meets Saudi crown prince on first foreign visit

Iraq News Now

2025-02-02 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa met with Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday during his first trip abroad since taking power.

Accompanied by his foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials on arrival in Riyadh, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed.

The official Saudi news agency SPA later reported that Sharaa was received by Prince Mohammed, but details of their discussions were not immediately disclosed.

