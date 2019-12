2019/12/22 | 23:00 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Binna’a Coalition in the Iraqi parliament

submitted a request to the Iraqi president to nominate Qusay al-Suhail as prime

minister, despite public anger.The request was signed by the leaders of the

coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi al-Amiri, Faleh al-Fayyad, Mohamed al-Halbousi,

and Khamis al-Khanjar.Suhail, higher education minister, is expected to

become Adil Abd al-Mahdi’s successor.