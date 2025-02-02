Khor Mor Gas Field in Kurdistan under attack, No casualties reported

2025-02-02 20:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Khor Mor (Kormor) oil and gas field in theAl-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Sunday evening,with witnesses reporting heavy black smoke rising from the site.

According to Shafaq News sources, the attack, which occurred around 7:00p.m. local time, did not result in any casualties, as it took place outside theresidential camp associated with the field.

It remains unclear whether the attack was carried out with a rocket or adrone.

“Emergency teams responded quickly to the incident, implementingnecessary measures to safeguard workers and ensure their safety.” The sourcessaid.

The Kormor gas field, operated by Pearl Petroleum, is one of the largestin the Kurdistan region. It covers 135 square kilometers. With 8.2 trillioncubic feet of reserves, it yieldsapproximately 452 million cubic feet of dry gas and 15,000 barrels ofcondensates daily, alongside over 1000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

The field also supplies more than 65% of Kurdistan's needs of power.

On April 2024, four people were killed and three others were injured ina drone attack on the gas field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.