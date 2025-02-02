Syria leader says Saudis want to help rebuild war-torn country

2025-02-02 21:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa said Saudi Arabia had a "genuine desire" to help rebuild his war-torn country, after meeting on Sunday with the oil-rich Gulf state's crown prince.

Accompanied by his foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials on arrival in Riyadh, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed.

Sharaa was received later by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the official Saudi news agency reported.