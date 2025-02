2025-02-02 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA- President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived on Sunday in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he met with His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. President Al-Sharaa was accompanied on his first foreign visit …