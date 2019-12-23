Car bomb kills 2 Iraqi soldiers, wounds one in western Anbar

2019/12/23 | 11:55 - Source: kurdistan 24

An archive photo of a car bomb in Iraq's Anbar.





ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two soldiers were killed and another wounded when a car bomb parked on a side road exploded on Monday in the town of Al-Qa’im in western Iraq.

The blast occurred on the T-1 road and targeted a patrol of the Eighth Division of the Iraqi army, according to a statement by the security media cell.

The media cell said the patrol personnel were suspicious of the vehicle and began to search it.



While doing so, the car exploded, killing two of them and wounding an officer.

“The search continues for the terrorist elements that carried out this criminal act,” the statement said.

Al-Qa’im is located to the west of Anbar, on the Syrian border, and has been the scene of the fiercest battles between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in recent years.





Despite Iraq having declared a military defeat against the Islamic State, the terror group continues to carry out bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings across Iraq.

Indeed, members of the extremist group have recently carried out a series of terrorist attacks on both the Peshmerga and Iraqi forces in such areas in or near other disputed territories, killing dozens.



