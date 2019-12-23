11 dead and 300 treated in hospital after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines

2019/12/23 | 14:45 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 11 people have died after drinking coconut wine in the Philippines, including some who were celebrating at a Christmas party.

Authorities also say more than 300 others were treated in hospital after consuming lambanog in Laguna and Quezon, south of Manila.

Many were admitted after Laguna's mayor, Vener Munoz in Rizal, urged people to see medical advice following the deaths between Thursday and Sunday.

Lambanog is popular in provinces and often consumed during holidays and celebrations.