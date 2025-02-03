Iraq Approves Master Plan for New Residential City

2025-02-03 05:30:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Construction, Housing, and Municipalities, Benkin Rikani, has approved the master plan for the Ali Al-Wardi Residential City Project in Baghdad. The announcement was made in the presence of senior officials and representatives from Egypt's ORA Developers. Located in Nahrawan, southeast of Baghdad, the project will be the largest new […]

