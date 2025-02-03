2025-02-03 05:30:26 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Japan's specialty coffee brand % Arabica has reportedly signed a master franchise agreement with Dubai-based Al-Handal International Group, paving the way for its Iraq launch. Key Details: First Iraq Store: Expected to open in Baghdad by late 2025, with further expansion in 2026. MENA Growth: Iraq becomes the 10th regional market for […]

The post Japanese Coffee Brand Expands to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.