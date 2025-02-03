Oil prices jump on supply disruption fears from US tariffs

2025-02-03 08:55:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Oilprices jumped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs onCanada, Mexico and China, raising fears of crude supply disruption from two ofthe biggest suppliers to the U.S., but the prospect of lower fuel demand cappedgains.

U.S. West TexasIntermediate crude futures were at $73.97 a barrel, up $1.44, or 2%, by 0042 GMT,after hitting more than a week's high at $75.18 a barrel earlier in thesession.

Brent crude futuresrose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.29 a barrel, after touching a high of $77.34.

Trump on Saturdayorderedsweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China,kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and reignite inflation.

Energy products fromCanada will have only a 10% duty, but Mexican energy imports will be chargedthe full 25%, White House officials said.

"The relativelysoft stance on Canadian energy imports is likely rooted in caution,"Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

"Tariffs onCanadian energy imports would likely be more disruptive for domestic energymarkets than those on Mexican imports and might even be counterproductive toone of the president's key objectives - lowering energy costs."

Canada and Mexico arethe top sources of U.S. crude imports, together accounting for about a quarterof the oil U.S. refiners process into fuels such as gasoline and heating oil,according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The tariffs will raisecosts for the heavier crude grades U.S. refineries need for optimum production,industry sources said, cutting their profitability and potentially forcingproduction cuts.

U.S. gasoline futuresjumped 2.6% to $2.1128 a gallon after hitting $2.162 earlier, the highest sinceJan. 16.

The tariffs arebullish for near-term oil prices due to supply disruption risks, especially forheavier grades, said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at MST Marquee.

However, oil pricesmay fall beyond the next quarter as tariffs cause the demand outlook todeteriorate further and as OPEC+ has come under more pressure from Trump tounwind production cuts, he added.

The Organization ofthe Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, isunlikely to alter existing plans to raise output gradually when it meets onMonday, delegates from the producer group told Reuters, despite the pressurefrom Trump.

(Reuters)