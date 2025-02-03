Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman congratulates President al-Sharaa on assuming presidency

2025-02-03 09:00:03 - From: SANA

Khartoum, SANA- Chairman of the Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), First Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, congratulated President Ahmad al-Sharaa, on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic. The Sudanese News Agency reported that al-Burhan, in a congratulatory cable to President al-Sharaa, expressed his wishes for success in achieving the aspirations of the Syrian …