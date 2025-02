2025-02-03 09:00:04 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA- Head of the Women’s Affairs Office in Syria, Aisha al-Dibs, met Sunday with British Special Envoy to Syria, Ann Snow. Al-Dibs expressed gratitude for the United Kingdom’s support to the Syrian people, and all the humanitarian and political assistance and support it had provided over the years of the Syrian Revolution. “We are …