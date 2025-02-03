Iraqi silence on Syrian developments: lingering concerns and anticipation

2025-02-03 10:45:22 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has remained largely silent on Syria’s politicaldevelopments, including the recent appointment of Ahmad Al-Sharaa astransitional president. Analysts say Baghdad is likely to maintain thiscautious approach as it closely monitors regional dynamics and the officialSyrian response before determining its stance.

Since December 8, the day Bashar Al-Assad’s regime fell in Syria, Iraqhas been cautious about engaging directly with Syria’s new government underAhmad Al-Sharaa’s leadership. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasizedIraq's basic position, which includes a commitment to Syria’s territorialintegrity and support for an inclusive political process without interfering inits internal affairs. Thus far, Baghdad has only sent its intelligence chief,Hamid Al-Shatri, to head an official delegation.

The new Syrian administration has made a series of decisions, includingdisbanding all armed factions, the military, and security agencies from theprevious regime, along with abrogating the constitution, dissolving theparliament, and dismantling the Baath Party, which had ruled the country forover five decades.

Al-Sharaa, in his latest speech, did not address Syria’s foreignrelations. However, his Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shibani, stated that Syria’sforeign policy will aim to reduce tensions and establish peace in the Arabregion, with Syria ultimately playing a "leading role in thiseffort."

Recently, the Syrian transitional government has also expressed itsdesire for peaceful relations with all countries, including Iraq, and hopes to"open a new chapter with everyone."

Bassem Suleiman, a Syrian writer and researcher, emphasized thissentiment in an interview with Shafaq News, noting that the new government inDamascus seeks balanced and peaceful relations with all countries "tofocus on rebuilding Syria."

Suleiman pointed out that despite the involvement of foreign entities inSyria’s civil war against the regime, the government is eager to leave the pastbehind and start fresh relations.

He summarized the government’s approach as one aimed at "zeroingout problems with everyone," underscoring the goal of not creatingconflicts with any party and vice versa. He also expressed hope that Iraq wouldopen a new chapter with Syria for the sake of regional security.

It looks striking that Al-Sharaa, who initially gained prominence as"Abu Muhammad Al-Jolani," began his journey with Al-Qaeda in Iraqbefore moving to Syria in 2011 to establish "Jabhat Al-Nusra" as abranch of Al-Qaeda there. He remained in this position until 2016 when heofficially split from Al-Qaeda and renamed his faction "Jabhat FatahAl-Sham," which later became known as "Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham."

During his time in Iraq, Al-Jolani arrived shortly before the USinvasion in 2003 and lived in Mosul for a period. He fought as a militant underthe leadership of Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi and his successors before being capturedby US forces and imprisoned at Abu Ghraib, then moved to the largest of US’stwo prisons in Iraq: Bucca and Cropper in Baghdad. Interestingly, the US laterhanded him over to the Iraqi government, which placed him in Camp Taji (Camp Cooke)before releasing him in 2008, marking his total incarceration at five years.

Al-Jolani has recently resumed using his real name, Ahmad Al-Sharaa,after being appointed Secretary-General of the "Military OperationsAdministration," which launched the "Deterring Aggression"campaign on November 27, 2024. The campaign quickly took control of Idlib andAleppo, pushing into Hama and eventually overthrowing Assad’s regime, withAl-Sharaa emerging as a key ally of Iraq’s government.

At the time of Al-Assad’s fall, Iraq implemented strict securitymeasures along its 620-kilometer border with Syria, deploying thousands ofsoldiers, police, and border guards.

It also constructed a concrete wall, trenches, barbed wire, and thermalcameras for surveillance, in addition to maintaining near-constant air patrols.

This security anxiety is reflected in Iraq's political stance. Contraryto Suleiman’s perspective, Iraq's Foreign Relations Committee member, MukhtarAl-Musawi, believed Syria’s position remains unclear.

He asserted to Shafaq News that evaluating Syria's situation is complexand requires time, especially with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)controlling a quarter of Syria’s territory and the potential for conflictbetween them and the new Syrian government.

Al-Musawi also questioned whether Al-Sharaa's orientation is religiousor secular, pointing out his previous criticisms of the Iraqi government, whichhe has described as "failed due to sectarianism." This has ledAl-Musawi to conclude that Iraq is currently "treading carefully"while awaiting official Syrian statements.

Dr. Ihsan Al-Shammari, a professor of strategic and internationalstudies at the University of Baghdad and head of the Political Thinking Center,outlined several key factors shaping Iraq's official position towards Syria todate:

• Previous hostile statementsfrom Al-Sudani's government regarding Al-Sharaa (Al-Jolani) and concerns overHayat Tahrir Al-Sham.

• Al-Sharaa's rise to poweroutside an electoral process.

• The unresolved issue ofsecurity coordination between Baghdad and Damascus, despite the presence ofISIS in northeastern Syria.

• How Al-Sharaa will handlerelations with the SDF and the potential for clashes with the new Syriangovernment.

• The absence of anagreement on joint mechanisms for border control.

• Iraq's desire to avoiddamaging its ties with Iran, which has experienced a rupture in its relationswith Syria's new administration.

For these reasons, Al-Shammari saw no surprise in Iraq's continuedcautious stance even after Al-Sharaa's appointment. However, he noted that Iraqhas "welcomed the appointment" and will push for the completion oftransitional phase requirements and the inclusion of various political factionsin Syria's process.

In his inauguration speech as Syria's interim president, Al-Sharaapledged to form an "inclusive transitional government that represents allSyrians."

Al-Shammari concluded that Iraq may eventually feel compelled to embraceAl-Sharaa's appointment within the broader international context of supportingSyria’s transition. However, he remained confident that Iraq would not fullyengage with Syria's new situation due to "ongoing concerns."