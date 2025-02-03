Dollar prices inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2025-02-03 11:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates?f the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar inched higher in both Baghdad and Erbilmarkets.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey,the dollar's rates rose with the opening ?f the central Al-Kifah andAl-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 150,350 dinars for every100 dollars, while they recorded 150,300 dinars on Sunday.

The selling and buying rates at currencyexchange stores in Baghdad were set at 151,500 IQD and 149,500 IQD per 100 USD,respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 150,300dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,200.