EIA: Canada leads US oil imports in January

2025-02-03 11:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/Canada remained the top crude oil supplier to the United States in January2025, exporting an average of 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd), according todata from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) and analytics firmKpler.

Mexicoranked second with 457,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 275,000 bpd.Venezuela secured the fourth spot with 228,000 bpd, trailed by Brazil at225,000 bpd and Colombia at 210,000 bpd.

Iraq was theseventh-largest crude exporter to the US, shipping 198,000 bpd, while Nigeriaranked eighth with 139,000 bpd. Ecuador rounded out the top nine at 120,000bpd.

Meanwhile,the White House announced on Saturday that President Donald Trump had orderedtariffs on Canadian and Mexican energy imports, citing a "NationalEmergency" linked to illegal immigration.

Under thenew plan, Mexican energy imports will face a 25% tariff, while Canadian energyproducts will receive a 10% tariff discount.

Canada andMexico are the largest foreign suppliers of crude to US refineries, togetheraccounting for roughly a quarter of the oil processed into gasoline, heatingfuel, and other products, according to the US Department of Energy.