Iraq's ports handle over 300 ships and tankers in January

2025-02-03 11:10:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s ports received more than 300 commercial ships andoil tankers in January 2025, according to an official report released onMonday.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports ofIraq (GCPI), told Shafaq News that a total of 341 ships and oil tankers dockedat various Iraqi ports last month.

"The operations covered major ports, including oil and commercialterminals," Al-Fartousi said. "Of these, 74 oil tankers anchored atoil terminals in the Arabian Gulf, while 161 ships and tankers were received atthe northern and southern Umm Qasr terminals."

He added that the Khor Al-Zubair specialized port handled 68 ships andtankers, while the liquefied gas terminal received eight tankers. Additionally,29 vessels docked at Abu Flous port.

On Sunday, February 2, the company announced the arrival of 11 oiltankers at Khor Al-Zubair port.