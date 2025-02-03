President Barzani welcomes Iraqi Parliament’s vote on budget amendment

2025-02-03 11:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, President of the Kurdistan Region, NechirvanBarzani welcomed the Iraqi House of Representatives' approval of the amendmentto the federal budget, describing it as a positive step toward resolvingfinancial disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

In an official statement, Barzani thanked Prime Minister Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani, commending his "sincerity and patriotism" in supportingefforts to resolve financial issues related to the Kurdistan Region,particularly salaries and budget allocations.

Barzani also acknowledged the contributions of the negotiatingdelegations from both the Kurdistan Region and the federal government."This is a step that gives hope, and it strengthens the relationshipbetween Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," Barzani stated.

He also expressed optimism that this would mark the beginning ofresolving outstanding issues, particularly regarding the financial entitlementsof the region.

The president reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to addressingdisputes through dialogue and mutual understanding, stressing that efforts tofind sustainable solutions would continue.

The Iraqi Parliament on Sunday approved the first amendment to thefederal budget law for the fiscal years 2023-2025, introducing key provisionsrelated to oil production and financial agreements between Baghdad and theKurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

According to the amendment, the Kurdistan Region is required to deliver400,000 barrels of oil per day to Iraq's State Organization for Marketing ofOil (SOMO). Additionally, the revised Article 12 of the budget law outlines twoprovisions concerning production and transportation costs. The first mandatesthat actual estimated costs be determined by an advisory body. The secondstates that if the Iraqi and Kurdish governments fail to reach an agreement,the Iraqi Ministry of Oil will select an entity to determine these expenses,which will then be used to calculate extraction costs from the KurdistanRegion’s oil fields.