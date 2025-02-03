President Al-Sharaa visits (SDAIA) headquarters, briefs on the latest developments of artificial intelligence in KSA

2025-02-03 12:00:03 - From: SANA

Riyadh, SANA-President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad al-Sharaa, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad al-Shaibani, and the accompanying delegation visited on Sunday the headquarters of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), as part of his official visit to the Kingdom. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that President Al-Sharaa toured SDAIA’s …