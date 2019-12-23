Iraqi protesters continue to pressure the closure of oil sites

2019/12/23 | 17:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq blocked on Monday the road to the oil company north of Nasiriyah in al-Rifai district.The demonstrators closed earlier two refineries and an oil strategic location in southern Iraq in light of the escalation of protests as a result of the ruling parties presenting candidates for the post of Prime Minister instead of the resigned Adel Abdul Mahdi.The demonstrators in the protest squares called for the cessation of parties and political forces from the issue of submitting candidates to head the new Iraqi government, but it did not respond.Al-Benaa block presented Qusay Al-Suhail, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, as the current caretaker government to take over as the next Prime Minister.Local official sources said today that angry protesters stormed West Qurna 1 oil field and reached the entrance to the eighth station, as they prevented employees from entering the field.The sources also said that demonstrators blocked the road to the tanks heading to Samawah Refinery, and prevented them from entering the refinery building.The sources added that protesters shut down the Southern Oil Refineries Company in Nasiriyah