Leader Barzani denies reports of opposition to reappointing Iraq's PM al-Sudani

2025-02-03 12:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The office of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani denied mediareports claiming that he had opposed the reappointment of Mohammed ShiaAl-Sudani as Iraq's prime minister.

Earlier, various media platforms and social media accounts alleged thatBarzani had rejected the idea of Al-Sudani continuing in his role as head ofIraq's government.

In a statement, Barzani's office clarified that the claims were"completely baseless" and "far from the truth." Thestatement emphasized that the spread of such rumors “aimed to destabilize thecurrent atmosphere of cooperation and progress achieved in the relationshipbetween the Kurdistan Region and the federal government," the statementread.

Al-Sudani was appointed as Iraq's prime minister in October 2022,following a year of political deadlock after the 2021 parliamentary elections.His appointment came as a consensus candidate among the Coordination Framework,a coalition of Shiite parties, and was endorsed by Kurdish and Sunni politicalblocs. Al-Sudani, a former minister and provincial governor, was seen by manyIraqis as a figure capable of bridging divides within Iraq's fracturedpolitical landscape.

Since taking office, Al-Sudani has focused on addressing Iraq's economicchallenges, combating corruption, and improving public services. He has alsoworked to mend ties between Baghdad and Erbil, particularly regardinglong-standing disputes over oil revenue sharing and budget allocations for theKurdistan Region.

Additionally, Al-Sudani has sought to construct good ties withinternational rivals, including Iran and the United States, by adopting aneutral stance and rejecting Iraq's role as a battleground for externalconflicts or a launchpad for attacks on neighboring countries.