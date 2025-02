2025-02-03 13:00:04 - From: SANA

Aleppo, SANA- Fifteen people have been killed, including 14 women and a man, in a car bomb blast on a vehicle transporting farmers in Manbij city, Aleppo eastern countryside. The Syrian Civil Defense clarified on its Telegram channel that a car bomb exploded near a car transporting farmers on the outskirts of Manbij city, Aleppo …