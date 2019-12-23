Salih threatens to resign if political pressures continue: official

2019/12/23 | 19:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

An Iraqi official said on Sunday that President

Barham Salih threatened to resign if the pressure continued to appoint a

candidate whom the Iraqis would not agree to, Al-Arabiya reported.Binna’a Coalition, the largest parliamentary bloc on

Sunday sent a letter to Salih nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is

widely rejected by protesters.Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s

statement has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister

without referring to the largest bloc, according to media reports.