Court authorizes Salih to choose PM regardless largest bloc: expert

2019/12/23 | 19:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Legal expert Ali Al-Tamimi said a Federal Court’s statement

has authorized the president to choose the next prime minister without referring

to the largest bloc.Tamimi, in a press statement, said that according to paragraphs

3, 4 and 5 of Article 76 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic has

the right to assign the candidate for prime minister without referring to the

largest bloc.The legal expert explained: The statement means that

the Federal Court authorized Barham Saleh to freely choose who he deems

appropriate to head the government without referring to any political bloc.Binna’a Coalition on Sunday sent a letter to Salih

nominating Qusay al-Suhail, a minister who is widely rejected by protesters.