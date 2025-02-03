Iraq News Now

Iraqi-Swedish man convicted in Stockholm for Qur’an-burning protests

2025-02-03 16:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Salwan Najem, whose co-defendant was shot dead last week, convicted of incitement against ethnic group

A man who participated in several Qur’an burnings in Stockholm that contributed to a diplomatic crisis between Sweden and the Muslim world has been convicted of incitement against an ethnic group.

Stockholm district court gave Salwan Najem a suspended sentence and a daily fine on Monday morning, saying his actions and behaviour in summer 2023 exceeded what could be described as objective debate and criticism of religion.

