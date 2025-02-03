OPEC+ sticks to output plan, removes US EIA from monitoring sources

2025-02-03 19:48:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ OPEC+ agreed to stickto its policy of gradually raising oil output from April on Monday and removedthe U.S. government's Energy Information Administration from the sources usedto monitor its production and adherence to supply pacts.

OPEC+ and Donald Trump clashedrepeatedly during his first administration in 2016-2020 when the U.S. Presidentdemanded it raise production to compensate for the drop in Iranian supply thatresulted from U.S. sanctions.

Since returning to office inJanuary, Trump has already called on the Organization of the PetroleumExporting Countries to bring down prices, saying elevated prices have helpedRussia continue the war in Ukraine.

Russia's Deputy Prime MinisterAlexander Novak said the group of ministers from OPEC and allies led by Russia(OPEC+) discussed Trump's call to raise production, and agreed OPEC+ will startboosting output from April 1 in line with previous plans.

An online meeting of the OPEC+ groupcalled the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee also changed the list ofconsultants and other firms OPEC+ uses to monitor its production, known assecondary sources.

"After thorough analysis fromthe OPEC Secretariat, the Committee replaced Rystad Energy and the EnergyInformation Administration (EIA) with Kpler, OilX, and ESAI, as part of thesecondary sources used to assess the crude oil production and conformity,"OPEC+ said in a statement.

One OPEC+ source said the removal ofEIA data was because the agency was not communicating on the informationrequired and that the decision was not driven by politics. The U.S. governmentdid not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OPEC+ uses secondary sources to helpmonitor its output as a legacy of historic OPEC disputes about how much oilmembers were pumping and occasionally alters the list.

In March 2022, OPEC+ dropped theInternational Energy Agency as a secondary source, a decision OPEC+ sources atthe time said was driven by Saudi Arabia, reflecting concern about U.S.influence on the watchdog's figures.

Monday's meeting coincided with arise in oil prices after Trump imposed tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China,America's top trading partners, raising concern about supply disruption.

Prices, however, have yet to returnto the level of $83 a barrel hit on Jan. 15 because of concern about the impactof U.S. sanctions on Russia.

OPEC+ is cutting output by 5.85million barrels per day (bpd), equal to about 5.7% of global supply, agreed ina series of steps since 2022.

In December, OPEC+ extended itslatest layer of cuts through the first quarter of 2025, pushing back a plan tobegin raising output to April. The extension was the latest of several delaysdue to weak demand and rising supply outside the group.

Based on that plan, the unwinding of2.2 million bpd of cuts - the most recent layer - and the start of an increasefor the United Arab Emirates, begins in April with a monthly rise of 138,000bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

The hikes will last until September2026. Based on OPEC+'s previous practice, a final decision to go ahead with theApril hike is expected around early March.

(Reuters)