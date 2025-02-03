Turkish currency weakens further, USD nears 36 lira

2025-02-03 19:48:00 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish lira hit a historic low against theUS dollar on Monday, surpassing 36 lira per dollar for the first time.

According to market data, the US dollar rose by 0.83%,reaching 35.9507 lira.

Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira exchange rate stands atapproximately 37.06, impacted by the euro's decline against the dollar.

Turkish Statistical Institute announced that Turkiye's inflationrose by 5.03% in January compared to the previous month, falling short ofmarket expectations. While monthly inflation hit its highest point in 11months, annual inflation fell to its lowest level in 1.5 years.