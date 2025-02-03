Iraqi officials praise Budget Law amendment in Erbil conference

2025-02-03 20:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Deputy Speaker, ShakhwanAbdullah participated in the "Empowering Women in Political Leadership:Reality and Ambition" conference held in Erbil, the capital of theKurdistan Region.

In a speech, Abdullah praised the approval of the firstamendment to the country’s general budget law, as oil will be sold throughSOMO, and its revenues will be returned to the federal government.

Abdullah also pointed out that Kurdistan Region employeeshave not received salaries for over two months, noting that “the vote is amajor step forward and a part of ongoing efforts by both governments to resolveissues.”

For her part, Kurdish Patriotic Union (PUK) leader AlaTalabani remarked, "Sometimes, some laws serve certain parties forelectoral purposes, but today, the budget law amendment is in the service ofthe citizen and the state."

Talabani added, "Passing such laws in parliamentcontributes to stability and fosters satisfaction and unity within the Iraqisociety."





