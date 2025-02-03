Empowering women in Kurdistan: greater space for political participation

2025-02-03 20:00:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A special ceremony forwomen involved in politics was held in Erbil, the capital of the KurdistanRegion, on Monday, under the theme "Empowering Women in PoliticalLeadership: Reality and Ambition."

In his speech during the conference,Second Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah said,"Women and their families have been victims of heinous crimes andmassacres”, remembering the atrocities committed by ISIS against our Yazidisisters, including abductions, executions, and forced displacement in Sinjarand other areas.

Abdullah praised women foughtbravely alongside their male counterparts in battles to liberate land fromterrorism, and “they were able to carve out a conscious future for themselvesafter the fall of the former regime in 2003."

He pointed out that women haveplayed a prominent role in the political process, entering the NationalAssembly and contributing to the work of transitional governments, adding that theyhave succeeded in gaining the trust of voters and securing seats in Parliamentand provincial councils in successive elections through the ballot box.

Noting that women in the KurdistanRegion of Iraq have a wider space due to the liberation of Kurdistan in theearly 1990s, he added that They have competed with men for positions andministries, and have excelled and succeeded in managing projects, serviceinstitutions, defending governance, equality, and the principles of humanrights, freedom, and democracy.

“They also played a central role insocial activities, political movements, and armed struggle, joining thePeshmerga heroes in resisting authoritarian regimes for the rights of ourKurdish people” he added.

Abdullah further stated that womenparticipated in the Kurdistan Parliament elections in 1992, took on leadershiproles in Kurdish political parties to achieve equality, enforce the law, andprotect families and children. They have worked in leadership and ministerialpositions and contributed to formulating policies and strategic plans tosafeguard the democratic experience.

He promised saying, “as responsibleleadership, to continue supporting and assisting women in all sectors andministries, striving to enhance their roles and benefit from their expertiseand potential.”

Abdullah concluded mentioning objectivesto be achieved in collaboration between Presidencyand the federal government, which are: