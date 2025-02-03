Presidency of Syrian Arab Republic: The State will not hesitate to hunt and punish those involved in the terrorist explosion of Manbij

2025-02-03 21:00:03 - From: SANA

Damascus, SANA-Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic said Monday that the State will not hesitate to hunt and punish those who were involved in the terrorist explosion that targeted the people of the city of Manbij this morning. “On Monday, February 3rd, 2025, a terrorist cowardly explosion targeted our civilians in the city of Manbij, …