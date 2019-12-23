IHRC slams a company for importing shoes with holy cross to Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/12/24 | 05:35 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A picture of a shoe with the Holy Cross on the soles which is sold in Iraqi Kurdistan’s markets, December 23, 2019.Photo: Ekurd.net/Independent Human Rights Commission of Kurdistan Region HRCKR/

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,—,—The Independent Human Rights Commission of Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IHRCKR) called on the public prosecutor to take legal measures against a company brought shoes with the Holy Cross on its soles to the Kurdish Region, NRT TV reported.

The commission sent a communiqué to the public prosecutor presidency on Monday, expressing its protest against the type of shoes with the Cross imprinted on them.

It said several Christians had filed complaints against those shoes, which are sold in the Region’s markets.

“It is an insult to the Christian religion and it is abnormal to the coexistence and unity that exist in the Kurdistan Region,” the communiqué said.

The human rights commission added that the related institutions in Erbil had taken measures against the issue after it investigated it.

“In order to avoid the reoccurrence of this matter and to prevent some people from damaging the coexistence of religion in the Kurdistan Region, we call on you to take legal measures against the person and the company that are behind the incident,” it stated.

Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

Comments Comments

Loading...



