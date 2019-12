2019/12/24 | 08:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly announced the reopening of the Mandali border crossing in Diyala governorate, which connects Iraq with Iran.

According to Kurdistan24, the crossing had been closed for nearly five months, following allegations of corruption.

It says that Adel Abdul Mahdi, who remains Iraq’s interim Prime Minister, decided to re-open the crossing on Tuesday, 24th December.

(Source: Kurdistan24)