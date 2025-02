2025-02-04 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A car bomb killed 20 people in northern Syria Monday, authorities said, vowing to punish those behind the attack in an area where Kurdish-led forces and Turkey-backed factions have clashed for weeks.

Also on Monday, Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said organising elections could take up to five years, the week after he was appointed interim president and less than two months after ousting Bashar al-Assad.