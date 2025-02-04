Oman to open consulate in Kurdistan Region

2025-02-04 01:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister MasrourBarzani welcomed an Omani delegation led by Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef,Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meetingfocused on strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and Oman,particularly in trade, industry, and investment.

Al Yousef expressed his pleasure at visiting the KurdistanRegion and emphasized Oman’s readiness to expand cooperation. "We areeager to deepen our partnership with the Kurdistan Region, especially in theeconomic and commercial sectors," he said.

The two sides also discussed the importance of opening ageneral consulate for Oman in the Kurdistan Region in the near future.