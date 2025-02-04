Go Back to Where You Came From review – the whiff of white saviourism is inescapable

2025-02-04 01:20:03 - From: The Guardian

In this immigration reality show, six Britons with ‘strong opinions’ are taken to Syria and Somalia and put on the perilous migrant route to the UK. Controversial TV to say the least – but if it enlightens anyone, will it have been worth it?

I’m afraid it’s time for another of Channel 4’s “social experiments”. That’s publicly-owned-channel-still-expected-to-resist-rush-to-lowest-common-denominator TV-speak for what would elsewhere be known as “a new reality show”.

Go Back to Where You Came From takes six “opinionated Brits” – “people with strong opinions about immigration” or “racists”, depending on whom you listen to out of the cacophony of criticism with which the announcement and broadcast of this programme has been greeted – and sends half of them to Syria and the rest to Somalia to experience what people there are fleeing from when they come to Britain, and the perilous journeys they undertake to get here. You can probably intuit that there is much to unpack and query.

