Jordan MOY: Amman supports Iraq

2019/12/24 | 11:15 - Source: INA

INA – AMMAN – YAROB AL-SALIM

Iraqi Ambassador to Amman Haider Al-Athari and Jordanian Minister of Youth Fayez Al-Braizat discussed the means to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Iraq is interested in supporting youth energies, cooperation with Jordan in various fields of communication, coordination and others with the Ministry of Youth to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries,” said al-Athari.

"We are interested in projects that benefit young people and contribute to investing the deep-rooted historical ties that unite the two brotherly peoples," he added.

For his part, the Jordanian minister said that the relations between the two countries are important and strategic and that Jordan supports Iraq and deals with its institutions in a manner that enhances the partnership between them, indicating that the Ministry of Youth is fully prepared to cooperate and promote exchange between Jordanian and Iraqi youth and athletes and that the doors are open to organize any joint activities or activities in this the side.