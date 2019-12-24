Three proposals to resolve Article 15 of Elections Law

2019/12/24 | 11:15 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Iraqi News Agency – INA reporter stated that the Legal Committee of the Parliament submitted 9 proposals to resolve the dispute regarding Article 15 of the Electoral Law.

He added that the discussions resulted in reducing the nine proposals to three, which will be discussed by the House of Representatives at tomorrow’s session and if the parliament votes on Article 15, Article 16 will be passed automatically.

The Parliament previously voted, in the twenty-second session, on 14 articles of the Parliamentary Elections Law and on a proposal for a second amendment law to compensate those affected by war operations, military mistakes and terrorist operations, as well as a parliamentary decision on meeting the demands of the demonstrators.