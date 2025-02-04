Syria leader heads to Turkey to discuss rebuilding, Kurds

2025-02-04 09:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa visits Ankara on Tuesday for talks with Turkey's leaders on rebuilding his land and the volatile issue of Kurdish fighters near the countries' border.

Sharaa is scheduled to arrive mid-afternoon, flying in from Saudi Arabia where he made his first international visit since his Islamist-led rebels overthrew Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

The move left Syria -- which shares a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Turkey -- facing a fragile transition involving multiple territorial and governance challenges.