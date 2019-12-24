Bosnia and Herzegovina: Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (1 - 30 November 2019)

2019/12/24 | 13:50 - Source: Relief Web

Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Country: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Egypt, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, World

KEY INDICATORS

3,550 estimated asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH outside formal accommodation capacities at the end of November 2019

3,996 Number of people assisted in formal accommodation sites (gov.



and IOM run centres, NGO and formal private ac accommodation) at the end of November 2019

5,503 Medical check-ups conducted in November 2019

POPULATION OF CONCERN

36% assisted asylum seeker and migrant population in BiH belonging to family groups at the end of November 2019

475 UASC assisted by UN and partners, of which 74 boys under the age of 15

13% assisted asylum seeker and migrant female population in BiH at the end of November 2019

Most frequent declared country of origin of asylum seekers and migrants assisted by UN and partners in BiH at the end of November 2019