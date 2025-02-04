Gold skyrockets in Baghdad, Erbil

2025-02-04 13:05:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices recorded an upward trend in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad registered a selling price per one mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 595,000 IQD, while the purchase price was 591,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 565,000 IQD, with the buying price at 561,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 595,000 and 605,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold of the same carat was priced between 565,000 and 575,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold reached 675,000 IQD, 22-carat gold was sold at 618,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 590,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 505,000 IQD.