Kurdistan Region PM congratulates Christians on Christmas Eve

2019/12/24 | 14:05 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world who are celebrating Christmas.

In a statement his press office released, Prime Minister Barzani extended his “warm wishes” to all those celebrating the prestigious holiday in the Kurdistan Region and abroad.

The Kurdistan Region has often been lauded for being a beacon of religious tolerance, coexistence, and safety in an otherwise hostile Middle East.

Prime Minister Barzani reminded that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to push for an inclusive society where all religions and races can live and enjoy equal rights.

He also said the Kurdistan Region has sheltered hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees, including Christians who fled persecution at the hands of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and neighboring Syria.

“The Kurdistan Region’s doors will always be open, and it will continue to provide safety and security for all peoples,” the statement added.

“I hope the Christmas celebrations around the world bring with them peace, security, and prosperity.”

Christians in the autonomous Kurdistan Region have already begun preparations ahead of Christmas celebrations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, Christians have decided not to celebrate the holiday in public this year in solidarity with anti-government protests, which have seen at least 500 people killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces.



