Iraq: Iraq: Health Cluster Bulletin No. 11 - November 2019

2019/12/24 | 19:05 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: World Health Organization, Health Cluster

Country: Iraq

Name of the Country: Iraq

Emergency type: Conflict

Reporting period: 01.11.2019 - 30.11.2019

In order to take stock of the actual funding received by the 23 partners with approved projects under HRP 2019, the Cluster rolled out the ‘Traffic Light’ document.



The overall funding received by the HRP partners during 2019 stands at USD 53,193,620, i.e., about 87.3% of the original ask.





Given the decrease in expected funding for 2020, WHO held a meeting with their implementing partners on 7th November to discuss the way forward in terms of prioritization of activities and locations.



A summary of the plan for each of the programs was provided, i.e., Mental Health, Physical Rehabilitation, EWARN and Pharmaceuticals.



In addition, a brief on the current and future operations in the following governorates was presented: Anbar, Ninewa, Dahuk, Sulaymaniyah, Erbil

The narrative for the HRP 2020, the draft activity-based costing and the target locations were shared with OCHA.



The Cluster is requesting an overall of USD 60.3 million to cover 1.25 million target individuals (IDPs, returnees and vulnerable host communities) through 9 areas of intervention (physical rehabilitation, nutrition/immunization, treatment of common diseases, provision of essential medicines and kits, reproductive health, mental health and psychosocial services, disease outbreak and response, secondary healthcare services and training of health workers).