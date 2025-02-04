President Barzani, General Lee discuss ISIS resurgence, regional stability

2025-02-04 16:40:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, andthe Commander of the International Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, GeneralKevin Leahy, emphasized, on Tuesday, the importance of joint cooperationbetween Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the international coalition to combatterrorism and the threat of ISIS.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two sidesdiscussed the security situation in Iraq and Syria, as well as the movementsand threats posed by ISIS that jeopardize the security and stability of theregion.

The statement also noted that the two sides exchanged views on the latestdevelopments in the reform process within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs andthe unification of Peshmerga forces. They highlighted that the deployment ofthe 3rd and 4th Peshmerga Divisions under the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs isan important step towards the success of this process.

Barzani and Leahy also discussed the implications of the situation in theMiddle East, particularly the changes in Syria and their impact on the region.

In mid-January, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, General IsaAziz, reiterated the importance of coordination with the internationalcoalition in the fight against terrorism and strengthening reforms within theMinistry of Peshmerga Affairs during his meeting with General Ham, thecommander of the coalition’s military advisors in Iraq. The two sides discussedimplementing a joint plan to counter ISIS's extremist ideology and the latestsecurity developments in the region.