Progress on Plans to Resume Kurdistan Oil Exports

2025-02-04 16:45:49 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Parliament has voted to approve the first amendment to the Federal Budget Law (No. 13 of 2023) for the fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025. Proposed by the Finance Committee, the amendment aims to appoint an international technical advisory firm to assess fair production and transportation costs for oil fields […]

