2025-02-04 16:45:49 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has reiterated that all crude oil exports adhere to global standards ensuring maximum transparency. According to a statement from the Ministry, Iraqi crude is sold to reputable international companies with certified refineries under Free on Board (FOB) terms from Iraqi export terminals. The ministry categorically denies any […]

The post Iraq Denies Claims of Iranian Crude Re-Export first appeared on Iraq Business News.