Kurdistan Government talks: progress made, hurdles remain

2025-02-04 17:15:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) convened their final negotiating session, on Tuesday, at SaadAbdullah Hall in Erbil.

This session marked the fifth and final round of talks between the twoparties since late November, concluding a series of intense negotiations onforming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a joint statement, the technical committees from both sides acknowledgedthat while differences persist, significant progress has been achieved. “Thepoints of agreement between the two sides far outweigh the issues that remainunresolved,” said Rêwaz Faiq, a member of the PUK’s negotiating committee, addingthat While there are differences in perspectives and the mechanisms, "weseek to implement for managing the process, we remain hopeful that the highernegotiations committee will be able to reach a consensus on the matters thatcould not be resolved today.”

The KDP’s negotiating team includes Pishtiwan Sadiq, Dilshad Shahab, andUmed Sabah, while the PUK is represented by Rewaz Faiq, Shalawla Sheikh Salah,and Amanj Raheem.

Both sides have reached a preliminary agreement on most issues, and theoutcomes of these discussions will now be referred to the higher negotiationcommittee for a final decision. The talks also focused on strengtheningcooperation, drafting a joint work program, and determining cabinet positionsto ensure effective governance that aligns with the region’s needs.

Notably, in the most recent parliamentary elections, the KDP emerged as thelargest party, securing 39 out of 100 seats with 809,197 votes, followed by thePUK with 23 seats and 408,141 votes. Other political parties also gainedrepresentation, making coalition-building essential for forming the nextgovernment.