College of Media the press calls for accuracy and respect for diversity and difference

2019/12/24 | 22:50 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Ammar Taher's, today called on all media outlets to be accurate in reporting and respecting diversity and difference.

After participating in the activities of the twelfth scientific conference of the media college that carried the slogan (media and civil peace), Taher said to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), "The media college is seriously seeking through its research and scientific activities to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence and reject violence, hatred and extremism", He pointed out, "The conference sends a message to the media with the aim of adopting the values ​​of peaceful coexistence, respect for diversity and difference, and rejecting ideas of discrimination, discrimination and hatred based on race, sect and gender."