2025-02-04 21:00:04 - From: SANA

Rabat, SANA- King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco congratulated Mr. Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, on assuming the presidency of the country during the transitional period. “We congratulate your excellency on assuming the presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic, praying to Allah Almighty to make your leadership a success,” Maghreb Arabe …